Investors Purchase High Volume of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:BITO)

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,635,801 call options on the company. This is an increase of 942% compared to the average daily volume of 156,921 call options.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

BITO stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

