Investors Purchase Large Volume of AdaptHealth Put Options (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 18,100 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,760% compared to the average daily volume of 973 put options.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $15.37.



AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $792.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.08 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. On average, research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.



Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 197.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 279.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Company Profile



AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

