Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Short Interest Update

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 615,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Insider Transactions at Invivyd
In other news, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 112,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $186,552.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,688,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,782,211.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invivyd
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Invivyd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invivyd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invivyd by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,611,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 97,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd during the first quarter worth $905,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.
Invivyd Stock Up 5.0 %
Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. On average, analysts anticipate that Invivyd will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on IVVD. Guggenheim upgraded Invivyd from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Invivyd in a report on Friday, May 24th.
Read Our Latest Report on IVVD
About Invivyd
Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.
Featured Stories
