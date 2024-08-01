Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Short Interest Update

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 615,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 112,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $186,552.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,688,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,782,211.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Invivyd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invivyd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invivyd by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,611,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 97,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd during the first quarter worth $905,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IVVD opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Invivyd has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. On average, analysts anticipate that Invivyd will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IVVD. Guggenheim upgraded Invivyd from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Invivyd in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

