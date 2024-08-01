INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Short Interest Down 9.2% in July

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the June 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

INVO Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ INVO opened at $0.90 on Thursday. INVO Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc, together with its subsidiary, a healthcare services fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

