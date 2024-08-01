IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.40.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $79.80 and a twelve month high of $132.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.81.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $83,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $367,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,365,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1,349.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 41,791 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,640,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 382.7% in the first quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

