Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

