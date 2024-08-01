Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.52. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRWD. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

