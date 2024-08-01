Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Isabella Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

ISBA opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Isabella Bank has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $149.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of -0.04.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $25.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Analysts forecast that Isabella Bank will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Isabella Bank Announces Dividend

Isabella Bank Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

