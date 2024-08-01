iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class (TSE:FIE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class (TSE:FIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 7.42 and last traded at 7.40. 81,176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 137,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.38.

iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of 7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of 7.09.

