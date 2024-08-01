iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,507,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,834,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,610 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,603,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,682,000 after purchasing an additional 231,092 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.