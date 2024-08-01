iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Position Boosted by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,017 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,296,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 373,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after acquiring an additional 43,733 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.93 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $55.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.01. The company has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

