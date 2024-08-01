iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.73 and last traded at $32.72. Approximately 22,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.64.

iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA owned about 0.21% of iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares High Yield Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (HYGW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe HYG BuyWrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and writing one-month call options against the shares.

