iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVB) Shares Up 1.3%

iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVB – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.02 and last traded at $28.98. 58,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 14,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64.

About iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF

The iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (IVVB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a downside hedge against declines occurring in the range of 5-20%, during a calendar quarter.

