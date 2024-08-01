iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Holdings Cut by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 330,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 31,489 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 185.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 273,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 177,839 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 108.3% in the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

