iShares MSCI China ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,337 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 96% compared to the average daily volume of 2,727 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,861,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,000 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,835,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,645,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,575,000 after buying an additional 817,094 shares during the last quarter. Nipun Capital L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,365,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 865,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,280,000 after buying an additional 389,828 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $41.52 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $49.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.1905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

