iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IEUS stock opened at $58.80 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.41.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.1945 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

