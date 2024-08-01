iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Down 5.5% in July

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Price Performance

ENZL opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.