iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lessened by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Quent Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,102,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,069,000 after acquiring an additional 103,652 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after buying an additional 341,407 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,202,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,077,000 after buying an additional 156,995 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,493,000 after buying an additional 2,690,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,479,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,769,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $358.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $382.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $361.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.