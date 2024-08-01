iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Position Decreased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,446 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,562,000 after purchasing an additional 671,704 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 44,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 683.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $314.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $233.54 and a 52-week high of $322.19.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

