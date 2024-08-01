iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Quent Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $105.28 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.50 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.73.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.