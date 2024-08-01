iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 39,794 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 127% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,523 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $94.43 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

