Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW) Short Interest Update

Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Israel Acquisitions Stock Down 41.4 %
Shares of ISRLW stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Israel Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.
About Israel Acquisitions
