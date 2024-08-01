Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW) Short Interest Update

Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Israel Acquisitions Stock Down 41.4 %

Shares of ISRLW stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Israel Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Israel Acquisitions

Israel Acquisitions Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on Israeli technology companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

