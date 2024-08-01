ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.61

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $104.61 and last traded at $102.30, with a volume of 13428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.37.

ITOCHU Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.80. The company has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $18.97 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITOCHU Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOCY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ITOCHU in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ITOCHU in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ITOCHU by 13.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ITOCHU in the first quarter valued at about $718,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

