ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.61

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $104.61 and last traded at $102.30, with a volume of 13428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.37.
ITOCHU Stock Up 4.0 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.80. The company has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $18.97 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITOCHU Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITOCHU
ITOCHU Company Profile
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
