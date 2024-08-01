Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Short Interest Update

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 6,060,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 737,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IE opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 3,007.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ivanhoe Electric

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

In related news, COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 28,344 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $352,882.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 301,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 585,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 120,243 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 85,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 425,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ivanhoe Electric

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.