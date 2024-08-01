J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $44.16

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.16 and traded as low as $43.50. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 32 shares.

J.W. Mays Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%.

J.W. Mays Company Profile

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

