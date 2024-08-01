Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,342,000 after purchasing an additional 425,079 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 499,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 358,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $11,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $60.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.92. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $99.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.55.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 800 shares of company stock valued at $41,514 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JACK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

View Our Latest Report on JACK

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.