JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Update

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 531,700 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 496,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

JAKKS Pacific Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $227.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.37. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $36.84.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JAKKS Pacific

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen bought 10,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.58 per share, with a total value of $177,347.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,885,672 shares in the company, valued at $33,150,113.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JAKKS Pacific

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 13.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 10.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JAKK shares. StockNews.com upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Small Cap Consu upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JAKK

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.