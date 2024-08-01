JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Update

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 531,700 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 496,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.
JAKKS Pacific Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ JAKK opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $227.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.37. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $36.84.
Insider Buying and Selling at JAKKS Pacific
In other news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen bought 10,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.58 per share, with a total value of $177,347.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,885,672 shares in the company, valued at $33,150,113.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JAKK shares. StockNews.com upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Small Cap Consu upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.
JAKKS Pacific Company Profile
JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.
