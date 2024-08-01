James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Insider David A. Dunmow Purchases 382 Shares

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) insider David A. Dunmow bought 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,415 ($18.20) per share, for a total transaction of £5,405.30 ($6,953.05).

James Latham Price Performance

LON LTHM opened at GBX 1,515 ($19.49) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £305.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,049.66 and a beta of 0.74. James Latham plc has a 1-year low of GBX 929 ($11.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,550 ($19.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,276.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,194.35.

Get James Latham alerts:

James Latham Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a GBX 71 ($0.91) dividend. This is an increase from James Latham’s previous dividend of $7.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.8%. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

About James Latham

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for James Latham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Latham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.