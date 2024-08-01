Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 3,120,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 691,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

In other news, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $31,816.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jamf news, CEO John Strosahl sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,043,965 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,621.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $31,816.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,246 shares of company stock worth $2,205,172 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,158,000 after acquiring an additional 462,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jamf by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,407,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,923,000 after purchasing an additional 129,489 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jamf by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after buying an additional 265,040 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 9.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,087,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after buying an additional 97,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,169,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JAMF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jamf will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

