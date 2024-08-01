Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,453,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.16% of Janus International Group worth $203,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Janus International Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.91. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.90 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

JBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

In related news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

