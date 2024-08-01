Jason Lublin Sells 20,832 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,501.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Lublin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $559,755.84.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $552,256.32.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Stories

