JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Short Interest Down 9.5% in July

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,560,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 38,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. Analysts expect that JD.com will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,009,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,679,000 after buying an additional 3,305,956 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP increased its holdings in JD.com by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,554,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,147,000 after buying an additional 2,207,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $41,477,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JD. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

