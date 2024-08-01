Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on STNG. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on STNG

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

STNG stock opened at $76.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.54. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $45.95 and a 52 week high of $84.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $380.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,760,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $228,634,000 after acquiring an additional 47,046 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 118.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,839,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,594,000 after buying an additional 995,978 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4,706.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 970,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,025,000 after buying an additional 950,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 176.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,574,000 after buying an additional 549,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $34,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.