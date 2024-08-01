JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $581.71

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $581.71 and traded as low as $552.00. JG Boswell shares last traded at $553.09, with a volume of 91 shares trading hands.

JG Boswell Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $581.71.

JG Boswell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

JG Boswell Company Profile

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

