JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMERISAFE will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,593.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 22.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

