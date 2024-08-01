Joel M. Wine Sells 8,000 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) CFO Joel M. Wine sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $1,054,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,047,742.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matson Stock Performance

MATX stock opened at $132.71 on Thursday. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $82.68 and a one year high of $135.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.91.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

