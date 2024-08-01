John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3,900.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 181,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after acquiring an additional 176,498 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $104.87 on Thursday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a twelve month low of $90.02 and a twelve month high of $111.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.09.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $271.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 14.39%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

