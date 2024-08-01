John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $104.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.71. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.02 and a 12-month high of $111.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.09.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $271.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $2.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

