John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Trading Up 0.5%

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCBGet Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.31 and last traded at $21.30. 18,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 21,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0859 per share. This is a boost from John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHCB. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,156,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,204,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,023 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,639,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,066,000 after purchasing an additional 243,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares during the period.

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

