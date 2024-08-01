John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Trading Up 0.5%

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.31 and last traded at $21.30. 18,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 21,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0859 per share. This is a boost from John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHCB. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,156,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,204,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,023 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,639,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,066,000 after purchasing an additional 243,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares during the period.

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

