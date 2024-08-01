John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Trading Up 0.5%

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.31 and last traded at $21.30. 18,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 21,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09.
John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0859 per share. This is a boost from John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.
John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.
