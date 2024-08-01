John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.25

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.25 and traded as high as $10.77. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 22,523 shares changing hands.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.