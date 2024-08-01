John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.25

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.25 and traded as high as $10.77. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 22,523 shares changing hands.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
