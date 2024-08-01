Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $75.36 and last traded at $74.26, with a volume of 1450922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.03.

The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,404 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after buying an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,419,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,411,000 after purchasing an additional 305,798 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520,580 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,768,000 after purchasing an additional 618,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 95.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,491,000 after buying an additional 6,247,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.