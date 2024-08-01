Johnson Controls International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 9,269 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 56% compared to the typical volume of 5,959 put options.

Shares of JCI opened at $71.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $75.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JCI. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,404. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 204,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

