Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,600 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 519,900 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $60.02.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $175.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $101,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

