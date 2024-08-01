Joint (JYNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.17 million. Joint had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. On average, analysts expect Joint to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint Price Performance

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $215.87 million, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78. Joint has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $17.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JYNT shares. StockNews.com raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Joint from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Joint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Joint

Joint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.