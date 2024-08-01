Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.40

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.40 and traded as low as C$2.92. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$3.10, with a volume of 121,532 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Journey Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Journey Energy Stock Up 6.5 %
Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. Journey Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of C$52.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.3452028 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Alexander G. Verge bought 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,100.00. In other news, Director Alexander G. Verge bought 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,100.00. Also, Director Reginald Stevenson Smith bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 94,700 shares of company stock worth $301,500. Insiders own 7.49% of the company’s stock.
About Journey Energy
Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
