JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $108.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACGL. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.60.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $95.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.94.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 35.19%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,755,000 after buying an additional 5,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $309,496,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 61.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,167,000 after buying an additional 1,560,173 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,080 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,614,000 after purchasing an additional 693,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

