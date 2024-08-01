JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $37.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WERN. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.38.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 3.1 %

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $47.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $760.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 42.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $2,118,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 34.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 327,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 84,800 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 305,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 39,445 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 1,048.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 91,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 83,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.