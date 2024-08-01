JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Price Target to $65.00

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SW. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 4.1 %

SW stock opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. Smurfit Westrock has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 1.36%. Research analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.68%.

About Smurfit Westrock

WestRock is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The company is one of the largest integrated producers of containerboard by tons produced, and one of the largest producers of high-graphics preprinted linerboard on the basis of net sales in North America.

