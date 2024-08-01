JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading 2.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shot up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $221.00 to $226.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded as high as $215.79 and last traded at $215.57. 2,560,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 9,174,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.85.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $611.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.