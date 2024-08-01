Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.53

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.53 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.90 ($0.08). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 6.10 ($0.08), with a volume of 5,316,896 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JLP shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Monday, June 24th.
In related news, insider Leon Coetzer bought 625,000 shares of Jubilee Metals Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £37,500 ($48,237.72). Corporate insiders own 30.29% of the company’s stock.
Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.
